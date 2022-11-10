Veterans day deals and freebies: Vets can get deals at Starbucks, Applebee's, Outback, IHOP and more

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Some restaurants and places are looking to take off some of the stress from inflation, especially those who've made a sacrifice to serve the United States.
Most places will require Military ID, proof of service or a Military Advantage ID number.
Get a free coffee or Big Gulp® on Memorial Day, July 4th, and Veterans Day. 7-Eleven has partnered with Veterans Advantage to offer exclusive deals to America's veterans. Veterans must have their Advantage Member ID to receive this exclusive offer.
Vets can come get a free meal from a select menu. Military ID or proof of service is required. This deal is offered at participating locations only. The menu includes:
- 6 oz. top sirloin
- Double crunch shrimp
- Fiesta lime chicken
- Chicken tender's platter
- Classic bacon cheeseburger
- Oriental chicken salad
- Three-cheese chicken penne
Buffalo Wild Wings is giving veterans and active-duty service members with valid ID 10 free boneless wings and fries for dine-in only.
Free pancakes are back! For vets only. IHOP is offering three buttermilk pancakes topped with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote and whipped topping at participating locations, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for dine-in only.
Who doesn't love a Bloomin’ Onion? How about a free one with a drink of your choice? This offer is available for dine-in or to-go only. This is not available online. The restaurant chain is also tying in a discount for heroes. A 10 percent discount is open to servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, and first responders, year-round with corresponding state or federal service ID.
Starbucks is offering a free tall hot or iced coffee, one per customer for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.
Zaxby's is offering a free boneless wings meal to all veterans and active military personnel, and no ID required.
