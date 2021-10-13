One person found shot in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating after a shooting left one person hurt.
It happened in the 4200-block Kildare Drive Tuesday.
Officers found one person shot and that victim was taken to the hospital.
There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.