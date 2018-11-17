Meet handsome Dodger Blue, a sweet and very well behaved 3 year old Hound mix. He came to Burlington Animal Shelter as a stray and the volunteers say they cannot understand why his people did not come looking for him!

Dodger Blue is an easy-going, laid-back boy who would make a wonderful companion for a lucky person. He is neutered, current on vaccines and ready to start the next chapter of his journey as your loving friend and sidekick.

Meet him at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information.

