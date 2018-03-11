In today's 2 The Rescue Segment, we want you to meet Ash. Ash is a two year old male Feist Mix. Ash has been with SPCA of the Triad for a couple of months. He has a unique personality all of his own. He loves the staff but finds it harder to like new people. Ash just needs someone who is willing to take the time to visit him here at the center and let him gain their trust. Maybe Ash is the new companion you have been looking for.

If you think Ash could be the new best friend you have been looking for then come meet him at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro NC 27405. SPCA of the Triad is open Tuesday - Friday from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Let's get Ash adopted!

© 2018 WFMY