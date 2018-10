Ulysses is a super cute 3 year old male dog who would love to be your new friend and confidant. He would be happiest in a family that will include him in their daily activities and life. He is neutered, current on vaccinations and is ready to be your buddy and sidekick today! You can meet him at Burlington Animal Services, at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information.

