Last year, the Centers for Disease Control found that half of all homicides of women were related to domestic violence
The CDC examined data on more than 10,000 homicides of women over the age of 18 from 18 states between 2003-2014. The agency found that 11 percent of victims experienced some type of violence in the months preceding their deaths and "argument and jealously were common precipitating factors."
Just over half the homicides identified were by firearms, and black women had the highest rate of dying by homicide, followed closely by Native American women. Thirty-eight percent of victims were never married or single at the time of their death, and approximately 15 percent of victims between 18-44 were pregnant or less than six weeks postpartum.
USA Today recently reported that calls to the National Domestic Violence Hotline involving firearms were up more than 75% in 2017, according to an analysis out Monday by the hotline.
The surge, which followed a year that had a 50% increase in gun-related domestic violence reports, is attributed to increased publicity surrounding mass shootings.
Here is a list of resources and services available to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in the Triad.
Community Intervention and Educational Services (Winston-Salem)
336-776-0322
Crisis Line: 336-228-0360
Family Abuse Services
Crisis Line: (336) 226-5985
Family Justice Center of Alamance County
(336) 570-6019
Family Justice Center of Guilford County
(336) 641-SAFE (7233)
Forsyth County Department of Social Services
336-703-2287
Family Services of Forsyth County
Crisis Line: 336-723-8125
Family Service of the Piedmont
Crisis line for Greensboro: 336-273-7273
Crisis line for High Point: 336-889-7273
Forsyth County Domestic Violence Center
336-779-6320
Greensboro Police Department’s Family Victims' Unit
336-373-2331
Guilford County Department of Social Services
(336) 641-3000 Main line
(336) 641-3795 Child Protective Services
(336) 641-3717 Adult Protective Services
(336) 641-2517 Emergency Assistance
Call: 336-429-5600
North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault
1-800-233-4357 or 1-800-233-HELP
Victim Assistance Unit (VAU) of the Winston-Salem Police Department
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 336-773-7860 or 336-773-7741
If there are any other resources we did not list, email us at webteam@wfmy.com.
