Last year, the Centers for Disease Control found that half of all homicides of women were related to domestic violence

The CDC examined data on more than 10,000 homicides of women over the age of 18 from 18 states between 2003-2014. The agency found that 11 percent of victims experienced some type of violence in the months preceding their deaths and "argument and jealously were common precipitating factors."

Just over half the homicides identified were by firearms, and black women had the highest rate of dying by homicide, followed closely by Native American women. Thirty-eight percent of victims were never married or single at the time of their death, and approximately 15 percent of victims between 18-44 were pregnant or less than six weeks postpartum.

USA Today recently reported that calls to the National Domestic Violence Hotline involving firearms were up more than 75% in 2017, according to an analysis out Monday by the hotline.

The surge, which followed a year that had a 50% increase in gun-related domestic violence reports, is attributed to increased publicity surrounding mass shootings.

Here is a list of resources and services available to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in the Triad.

Community Intervention and Educational Services (Winston-Salem)

336-776-0322

CrossRoads of Alamance

Crisis Line: 336-228-0360

Family Abuse Services

Crisis Line: (336) 226-5985

Family Justice Center of Alamance County

(336) 570-6019

Family Justice Center of Guilford County

(336) 641-SAFE (7233)

Forsyth County Department of Social Services

336-703-2287

Family Services of Forsyth County

Crisis Line: 336-723-8125

Family Service of the Piedmont

Crisis line for Greensboro: 336-273-7273

Crisis line for High Point: 336-889-7273

Forsyth County Domestic Violence Center

336-779-6320

Greensboro Police Department’s Family Victims' Unit

336-373-2331

Guilford County Department of Social Services

(336) 641-3000 Main line

(336) 641-3795 Child Protective Services

(336) 641-3717 Adult Protective Services

(336) 641-2517 Emergency Assistance

Kellin Foundation

Call: 336-429-5600

North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault

United Way Crisis Helpline

1-800-233-4357 or 1-800-233-HELP

Victim Assistance Unit (VAU) of the Winston-Salem Police Department

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 336-773-7860 or 336-773-7741

If there are any other resources we did not list, email us at webteam@wfmy.com.

