Vote counting continues in Georgia | Live updates

Our team of journalists will continue to be up around the clock to offer the latest developments and insights as the count goes on.

ATLANTA — Into a third day, Georgia's count continues with the eyes of the nation - and, frankly, the world - on the Peach State as the gap between President Trump and Joe Biden narrows.

Ballot counting and processing went on through the night in Fulton County, and officials this morning outlined how there are outstanding counts in a dozen other counties around the state.

LIVE UPDATES

1:50 p.m. | Another 46 ballots rolled on through to the secretary of state's website. Total count now at 4,919,122.

1:40 p.m. | Pence, you'll note, was already on the ballot as vice president.

One of the people examining ballots here tells me the most common write-in candidates for President are Kanye West and Mike Pence. #11Alive — Jerry Carnes 11Alive (@jcarnes11alive) November 5, 2020

1:30 p.m. | Bizarrely, a single vote was added to the total in the last roughly hour. The statewide total is now 4,919,076.

Strange update.

The only change in the vote total since 12:31pm was 1 vote for Trump.



Went from 2,436,006 to 2,436,007 at 1:01pm. Biden and Jorgensen stayed the same. pic.twitter.com/Hm01FpqtK7 — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) November 5, 2020

1:25 p.m. | Amid all the other stuff going on, a little while ago Sec. Raffensperger said on Twitter there were about 50,000 votes left to count in the state. As we've been cautioning all day, it's best to think of these numbers as ballpark figures - conditions on the ground in counties are fluid and it could potentially be higher.

1:15 p.m. | Clarifying information on the exact Fulton County numbers of what hasn't been reflected in state vote totals yet, and what still needs to be processed in terms of provisional ballots.

UPDATE on the Fulton County numbers. While the count of absentee ballots in Fulton is complete, results from 7,000 of those are yet to be posted to the Sec of State's totals. 3,610 provisional ballots will be reviewed by tomorrow. Other counties still counting... — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 5, 2020

1:10 p.m. | Fulton County Elections Director Rick Barron indicated in a press conference moments ago that all regular absentee ballots have now been counted. It's not clear when they'll be reflected in official counts, and there are some provisional and cured ballots to process, as well as any overseas or military ballots that arrive tomorrow (the deadline for those is 5 p.m.), but - Fulton County, for all intents and purposes, is done.

1:00 p.m. | Smattering of protesters have been stationed outside State Farm Arena where the Fulton County vote counting has been happening.

12:50 p.m. | The president has just issued a statement to news organizations baselessly claiming election fraud as ballot counting continues.

It's important to note Georgia's Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, has been adamant that no illegal or late votes have been counted. There is no evidence late or illegal votes have been counted. The president's campaign filed a suit to stop the vote in Georgia alleging late votes being added to a stack of votes in Chatham County, and it was dismissed by a judge.

12:35 p.m. | About 1,500 more votes added to the total. Gap down to 13,539. Total at 4,919,075.

12:25 p.m. | Got a pertinent question from a viewer about the presidential race: Why wouldn't there be a runoff between President Trump and Joe Biden with both now under 50%?

The answer: Georgia passed a law in 1968 to eliminate the majority requirement for a presidential vote winner.

12:20 p.m. | Sen. David Perdue, by the way, is now officially at 49.99%, which would necessitate a runoff with Jon Ossoff.

12:10 p.m. | Based on the AP map and reporting precincts, that last batch of roughly 3,000 appeared to be from Bryan County, a Trump-leaning county just outside Savannah.

12:05 p.m. | We have another batch of votes on the secretary of state's site. Looks like about 3,000 of them, bringing the statewide total to 4,917,685. The gap between President Trump and Joe Biden is now 14,250.

12:05 p.m. | There's been such a flurry of stuff going on, but we wanted to get in a note about the list of counties with outstanding votes: First, we've been cautioning to think of those as ballpark figures, we have a team independently working to confirm the exact figures with the counties themselves, and the true total number of outstanding votes is fluctuating with fluid conditions on the ground on counties and could wind up being a bit higher than what has publicly been released.

12:00 p.m. | Jon Ossoff's campaign has now also released a statement on the potential runoff against Sen. David Perdue:

“The votes are still being counted, but we are confident that Jon Ossoff’s historic performance in Georgia has forced Senator David Perdue to continue defending his indefensible record of unemployment, disease, and corruption. When a runoff is called and held in January, Georgians are going to send Jon to the Senate to defend their health care and put the interests of working families and small businesses ahead of corporate lobbyists. Georgians are sick and tired of the endless failure, incompetence, and corruption of Senator Perdue and Donald Trump.”

11:46 a.m. | More going on: The Trump campaign lawsuit to stop the count in Chatham County was dismissed by Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass.

11:45 a.m. | Also important to update: The secretary of state's website now shows Sen. Perdue at exactly 50.0%. If he goes below that, he'll be forced into a runoff with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

11:45 a.m. | The gap is now under 15,000 between President Trump and Joe Biden, with about 6,000 votes being added to the total. Our total is at 4,914,473.

11:43 a.m. | We're about to finally get that press conference with Fulton County Election Director Rick Barron. You can watch that here.

11:30 a.m. | By the way, if you're already starting to think about how recounts work, here's a handy guide from the non-partisan Georgia House Budget & Research Office (right now, the spread between President Trump and Joe Biden is 0.37%):

If a candidate wins an election by 0.5% or less of the total vote, the losing candidate can request a recount within 2 business days following the results certification deadline (5pm on the 2nd Friday following the election): https://t.co/c2K5ZgKNis@GaHouseHub #gahouse #gapol pic.twitter.com/x4DIAtPiEG — House Budget and Research Office (@GeorgiaHBRO) November 5, 2020

11:20 a.m. | Again, worth a moment of clarifying: The statewide vote totals you can see on the secretary of state's website or that you might be seeing on news networks is not going to immediately reflect the ballots as they come in. So Fulton County says they've dropped the number of outstanding ballots from about 11,000 to 2,000, but we don't know when exactly those 9,000 votes are going to be reflected in the count you can publicly see.

11:17 a.m. | So a bit shy of 5,000 votes altogether to process and work through (roughly 2,000 absentee being processed according to Barron and almost 2,900 provisional) in Fulton County.

11:15 a.m. | Barron said there are also 2,893 provisional ballots to be worked through. All overseas and military ballots that have arrived so far have been counted, he said.

11:10 a.m. | Fulton County Election Director Rick Barron just told CNN he thinks they're within 2,000 of sending out the rest of their ballots to be added to the count.

He was asked to clarify - the Secretary of State's Office just said Fulton had about 11,000 outstanding votes - and he said, yes, that's within 2,000 down from the 11,000 number.

11:10 a.m. | Sen. David Perdue, who has mostly been quiet as the ongoing count has drawn him closer to a runoff with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, released this statement:

.@Perduesenate campaign released this statement moments ago as votes are still being counted and a Sen. Perdue - @ossoff runoff remains a possibility. #gapol pic.twitter.com/QPCsGaPDgP — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) November 5, 2020

11:00 a.m. | About 1,000 more votes were just added on the secretary of state's site, 4,908,120 is the total now, gap between President Trump and Joe Biden is 18,144.

10:50 a.m. | Here's the list of remaining votes by county the Secretary of State's Office just announced:

Bryan County 3,027

Burke County 494

Chatham County 17,157

Clayton County 7,408

Cobb County 700

Floyd County 682

Forsyth County 4,713

Fulton County 11,200

Gwinnett County 7,300

Harris County 3,641

Laurens County 1,797

Putnam County 1,552

Traylor County 456

10:45 a.m. | Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State's Office just read out the remaining totals in each county. We'll get that list transcribed shortly.

10:45 a.m. | The Secretary of State's Office just sent out a release saying there are 61,367 votes still out.

10:25 a.m. | You can watch the Fulton County update on our YouTube stream below. We're expecting the Secretary of State to speak in five minutes.

10:20 a.m. | There is yet another thing you can watch, if you so wish, with the hearing on President Trump's lawsuit against the vote count in Savannah underway down in southeast Georgia.

10:15 a.m. | There is ALSO a Fulton County update with Election Director Rick Barron about to happen. You can watch that here. We'll be streaming the Secretary of State's news conference at 10:30 a.m. above.

10:10 a.m. | We're anticipating a press conference with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the official statewide vote total just went up by 265. We're at 4,906,921 now.

10:00 a.m. | In light of Gwinnett slowly working through their ballots that have issues, we've had a lot of questions about how much time they actually have. We confirmed with the Secretary of State's Office that counties have until next Friday, Nov. 13, to certify their results to the state.

Georgia law outlines that the Secretary of State himself has to certify the statewide results, "Not later than 5:00 P.M. on the seventeenth day following the date on which such election was conducted." That would be Nov. 20. The next day the governor has to certify who will serve as electors in the Electoral College.

9:35 a.m. | We have an update on the Gwinnett County situation. The 4,400 outstanding absentee ballots from Election Day that had not been scanned now have been scanned but can't be pushed to the results total until a number of other ballots that were affected by a software glitch can be adjudicated and pushed through.

Those ballots are going through adjudication in batches of 3,200, 11Alive's Liza Lucas reports.

Adjudication underway in Gwinnett for 3,200 batches of ballots impacted by software glitch. 3 ppl - one Republican, one Democrat and election official - look at problem ballots to determine voter intent. No update on # of ballots affected by computer error. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/pYox7sD7gB — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) November 5, 2020

There are also 1,000 provisional ballots to be worked through. And we've learned the corrupted data card at the Shorty Howell Park precinct had 463 votes on it.

Gwinnett is cautioning that all this will take a few days, and they're saying not to expect final results from them until Sunday.

9:05 a.m. | A very small uptick in the vote total just came through, but it does take President Trump's lead up by 50, to 18,590. The overall total is now at 4,906,656.

8:55 a.m. | To bring things around a bit, after a batch of Fulton County votes made its way into the count an hour and a half ago or so, there hasn't been any more movement with the total. The president's lead at the moment is 18,540.

8:45 a.m. | The issue of just how many votes are still out there to be counted has been a bit of a confused one, with some different numbers floating around, both from the Secretary of State's Office giving a more general picture and then from what individual counties are reporting.

The Secretary of State's Office just told us the number to go with is 50,000, but we're cautioning that conditions on the ground in these counties is fluid, so think of that number as a bit of a ballpark figure.

8:35 a.m. | A little more about adjudicating, something you'll probably be hearing a lot more about from here on out: Adjudicating is the process by which a hand-marked mail-in ballot has been flagged by the scanner for an issue - the person's vote isn't readable for the scanner, for instance.

A Republican and Democrat will then sit together and try and determine what the voter's intent was. If they can't agree, it's our understanding that an election official on site will break the tie.

8:25 a.m. | Recapping what might still be out there - of Atlanta's "core four" counties, Cobb and DeKalb have reported they're finished. Fulton says about 5,000 votes need to be scanned and another 5-6,000 that have been scanned need to be adjudicated. Gwinnett also has something like 5,000 ballots that need to be adjudicated. Reporters in Savannah this morning are saying there are as many as 25,000 still to be counted in Chatham County.

8:00 a.m. | The other thing we're keeping an eye on, which is just impossibly close, is whether Republican Sen. David Perdue will be forced into a runoff with his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff only has 47.66% of the vote currently, but with Libertarian Shane Hazel at 2.31%, Perdue is hovering just over 50% at 50.03%.

To avoid the runoff, Perdue needs to maintain 50% + 1 of the vote.

7:40 a.m. | One thing we should add there about how many votes are left - the secretary of state may give a number about how many have to be counted, and that number may be different from how many have to still show up in the count. As in, they might have been initially processed, but they haven't been registered into the count yet.

7:30 a.m. | Okay, here's where things stand: Right now according to the official count on the secretary of state's website the president's lead is about 18,500 votes, with 4,905,290 counted.

It's not clear how many outstanding votes total remain to be counted. We're working to get clarification on that.

7:20 a.m. | Fulton County Election Director Rick Barron just told CNN there are still about 10-11,000 votes altogether that do not yet show up in the county's total. Those will be added he said hopefully by 11 a.m. after the adjudication review panel meets to go through some of the remaining contested ballots around 10 a.m.

Based on the below tweet and Barron's comments, that would appear to indicate 5,000 ballots that need to be initially scanned and another 5-6,000 that have been scanned and flagged for review.

7:15 a.m. | Fulton County says it has about 5,000 ballots still to be scanned:

5:30 a.m. | 4400 absentee ballots received on Election Day still need to be tallied in Gwinnett as well as around 1,000 provisional ballots. Votes from the early voting site that had a corrupt data card also need to be re-scanned.

In addition, 4400 absentee ballots received on Election Day still need to be tallied in Gwinnett + approx 1k provisional ballots. Votes from early voting site that had a corrupt data card also need to be re-scanned #MorningRushATL https://t.co/NOfZyfyDmF — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) November 5, 2020

4:50 a.m. | Fulton County says election workers have scanned and processed 134,904 absentee ballots. There are 7,596 left to be counted. That’s about 2,500 ballots processed and counted in just the last hour.

4:20 a.m. | Just after midnight, DeKalb Co announced they have finished counting. The results will be certified by next Friday, Nov 13th. The majority of their votes are from early voting. Besides Clayton Co, this is the most democratic county in the state. Biden is up 83% to Trump's 16%.

3:50 a.m. | Fulton County tells 11Alive they're processing about 3,000 votes per hour. Lawyers from both the Democratic and Republican parties are here to check any issues detected with a ballot.

3:30 a.m. | Richard Barron, Fulton County elections director, says there are 10k absentee ballots left to process.