DAVIE COUNTY, NC -- It's down to the wire for the candidates running for North Carolina District 13. Representative Ted Budd (R) is hoping to keep his seat in the House while Kathy Manning (D) is looking to take it.

Representative Budd won the seat in 2016. A gun shop owner from Davie County, he's running on a platform of strengthening the economy, creating jobs and being a political outsider. His campaign has raised just more than $2 million according to opensecrets.org.

Rep. @buddforcongress tells me he’s running through the finish line and not taking any chances. I caught up with him as he knocked on doors this afternoon before the polls close. For updates on his opponent, Kathy Manning, follow my colleague @EricaReportsAll. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/xJxO2z1jQB — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) November 6, 2018

On Election Day Budd started campaign early at polling places in Guilford County. From there he moved to Davie County to knock on doors and get voters to the polls.

Right now he's slightly ahead in the polls but he says he isn't paying attention to that.

"We always want to run like we are one point behind and gaining. We have to earn this," Budd said.

Budd and his supporters are gathering in Bermuda Run to watch the election results come in. For updates follow Maddie Gardner on Facebook.

