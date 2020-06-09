Trump campaign visiting three North Carolina cities in the next week

It will mark President Trump's third trip to North Carolina in three weeks. President Trump is only expected at one of three upcoming events.

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — In the next week, President Donald Trump or members of his family are set to make three separate appearances in North Carolina.

President Trump is only expected to attend one of the events, kicking off the week in Winston-Salem on Tuesday. Trump is scheduled to "deliver remarks live" at 7 p.m. from Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport. The exact nature of his remarks has not yet been made known.

Then on Wednesday, Eric Trump is the keynote speaker at a "Make America Great Again!" event in High Point. That event will kick off at 6:30 at A.A. Stables, with doors opening an hour ahead of time.

Finally, Donald Trump Jr. will be the keynote speaker at a "Make America Great Again!" event in Hendersonville on Thursday. This event is notably happening earlier in the day — kicking off at 3 p.m. at Point Lookout Vineyards.

It will mark President Trump's third trip to North Carolina in three weeks. Last week, President Trump made a trip to Wilmington, where he was scheduled to declare the city the nation's first World War II "Heritage City."