Meet Steve Troxler and Jenna Wadsworth, candidates for NC’s Commissioner of Agriculture

In North Carolina, agriculture is a $90 billion industry, roughly a sixth of the state’s net income.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Commissioner of Agriculture is a member of the Council of State, which is headed by the governor. The primary goal of the commissioner is to protect, maintain and enhance North Carolina’s ability to produce an adequate supply of food and fiber in North Carolina. Many regulatory programs promoting health and safety also come from North Carolina’s Department of Agriculture.

One of the high-profile responsibilities for the commissioner’s office is to oversee the North Carolina State Fair, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus.

Steve Troxler has held the North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture office since 2005.

About Steve Troxler (R)

Born and raised in Browns Summit in Guilford County, Steve Troxler spent his entire career in agriculture. Troxler Farms has produced tobacco, wheat, vegetables and soybeans. Troxler also serves on the boards of the N.C. Foundation for Soil and Water Conservation, the Rural Economic Development Center and the N.C. Biotechnology Center. Troxler graduated from NC State University in 1974.

About Jenna Wadsworth (D)