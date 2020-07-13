Georgia's controversial 'heartbeat' abortion law struck down in federal court

This sets the stage for the case to head to the US Supreme Court.

ATLANTA — A federal district court has struck down the state's controversial "heartbeat" abortion law, which it said runs in direct conflict with the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Shortly after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the law in May 2019, the ACLU filed suit. The restrictive law banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat had been detected, usually around the six-week point.

According to the district court, "The hallmark of the Supreme Court's abortion jurisprudence is Roe v. Wade, wherein the Court held that the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment provides a fundamental constitutional right of access to abortions."

Monday's ruling by US District Court Judge Steve Jones replaces an earlier temporary injunction by Jones from last October, which had prevented the law from taking effect in January 2020.

The new ruling permanently enjoins the state from ever enforcing the law.

The case will likely head to the 11th Circuit court in front of a three-judge panel.

This is the next step in heading towards the United States Supreme Court, which many people have predicted it will spearhead the discussion of the Roe v. Wade decision by the high court.

When it was originally signed by the governor, the controversial measure was opposed by major companies in Georgia. Celebrities, along with major production companies, threatened to pull film and television projects out of the state if the governor signed the measure.

Gov. Kemp undertook an effort to speak with film executives to bolster the state's film industry in the wake of those threats.

Simultaneously, district attorneys across metro Atlanta vowed not to prosecute women or health providers under the new law.

Last summer, Stacey Abrams took a trip to Los Angeles to speak to Hollywood executives. She told them that while she vigorously opposed the law and its enactment, removing productions from the state of Georgia and jobs from its citizens was not the way to combat it.

Abrams encouraged the executives to keep their productions and their money in the state and fight back.

(Article continues following legal document.)

An 11Alive News Poll conducted in November 2019 indicated that 42 percent of respondents opposed the law, while 38 percent of them supported it.

Similarly restrictive laws governing abortion have been enacted by other states, including Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

The United States Supreme Court in June 2020, struck down that state's restrictive abortion law, which required doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

Restrictive laws from other states are being challenged in federal court and are likely to also make their way to the Supreme Court, each with the intent of ultimately challenging Roe v. Wade.