Jimmy Carter turns 97 on Oct. 1 | Here's how you can be a part of the birthday celebration

You can sign a digital birthday card for his birthday on Oct. 1.

PLAINS, Ga. — The oldest living U.S. President is about to turn 97 and you can help make his day special.

The Carter Center is asking you sign a digital card for former President Jimmy Carter ahead of the big day on October 1st.

They said you can even upload a photo to the digital board.

The Carter Center, the peace and human rights advocacy organization founded by the former president, made the announcement on social media.

President Carter turns 97 on Oct. 1 🎉. That's a lot of birthday candles!



Would you like to wish the President a happy birthday? Sign the board below with your best wishes and/or photo for Jimmy Carter's 97th birthday.

https://t.co/8CMmiFsa2X #HappyBirthday #JimmyCarter pic.twitter.com/d0eanNM08E — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 17, 2021

Birthday wishes have already been shared from across the globe.

Earlier this year, Carter and his wife, First Lady Rosalynn Carter celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.

Sign the card, leave your well wishes and share a photo here.