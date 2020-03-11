2020 presidential election results: North Carolina critical to winning White House

Republican President Donald Trump will most likely need to win North Carolina, while Joe Biden is hoping to turn the state blue for the first time since 2008.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American voters are set to select a new president on Nov. 3, 2020, between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

In North Carolina, polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. In South Carolina, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

According to the most recent NBC News/Marist poll, which was released on October 30, Biden held a six-point lead over Trump among likely voters, at 52-46. Among registered voters, Biden's lead was 51-46. The gap has closed a little since July, when Biden held a seven-point advantage over Trump.

Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College, says North Carolina is crucial to Trump's path to victory. Since 1976, North Carolina has only voted Democrat once, when former President Barack Obama won by the narrowest of margins over John McCain.

"If North Carolina is not in their win column with 15 electoral votes, it is very difficult for me to imagine a path to 270 to capture the White House and the presidency,” Bitzer said.