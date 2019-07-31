RALEIGH, N.C. — The chairman of the North Carolina Board of Elections has resigned. That’s according to Governor Roy Cooper’s website which stated he had accepted Robert Cordle’s resignation.

Cooper’s spokesperson Ford Porter issued the following statement:

“The resignation has been accepted and we thank Chairman Cordle for his service. The State Board of Elections needs to continue its important work without distraction to ensure the integrity of our electoral process.”

According to WNCN, Cordle was chosen for the board by Cooper in December 2018. He previously served on the State Board of Elections until 2013 and practiced law in Charlotte from 1968 to 2018, before retiring from Mayer Brown LLP in 2005.

