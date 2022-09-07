Some states are seeing a big boost in women registering to vote, which experts say is due to the supreme court's decision to reverse Roe V. Wade.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are just two months away from the mid-term election. You can still register to vote right here in North Carolina. Some states are seeing a big boost in women registering to vote, which experts say is due to the supreme court's decision to reverse Roe V. Wade.

But in North Carolina, are we seeing a big increase in women registering?

THE QUESTION:

Is North Carolina seeing a significant increase in women registering to vote?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, we have not seen a significant increase in women registering to vote in North Carolina.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Historically, there are more women registered to vote in North Carolina than men.

"The voter share tends to be 43-57 in the overall pool itself, so there is not necessarily a spike up one way or the other," Bitzer said.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections Website shows that 3,687,160 women have registered to vote as of Sept. 3.

Right before the Supreme Court decision in May, 3,657,592 women were registered in North Carolina.

That's an increase of 30,000 voters. Which is actually 5,000 less than the last midterm in 2018.

"I know across the country other states have experienced this particular with women registering to vote in North Carolina it has ticked up slightly but not to the levels that we can compare to other states," Bitzer said.

Bitzer believes just line in almost every election, we will see more people register in the next few months.

"This year's midterm elections look like there will be a lot of interest and a lot of enthusiasm on both sides of the political aisle, so I will not be surprised if we didn’t see a bump up in September, particularly October, leading into November," Bitzer said.

