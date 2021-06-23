x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Politics

Medical marijuana to get hearing in NC Senate

Senators will discuss a bill Wednesday that would legalize marijuana in North Carolina to treat a number of ailments.

RALEIGH, N.C. — State senators will discuss a bill Wednesday that would legalize marijuana in North Carolina to treat a number of ailments.

No vote is expected, but this is a key first step for a measure that has a powerful sponsor in Senate Rules Chairman Bill Rabon.

"It helps a lot of people," Rabon, R-Brunswick, said of marijuana Tuesday afternoon. "It certainly ameliorates some conditions."

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Senate Bill 711, known as the "Compassionate Care Act," lays out a new regulatory structure for medical cannabis that would let doctors prescribe it for a number of conditions, including cancer, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and other comparable debilitating conditions.

Click here to read more from WRAL.

RELATED: Clearing the smoke: Minorities push to take over CBD industry

RELATED: North Carolina state senator calls to end federal weed prohibition

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.