NC politicians speak on latest Roe v. Wade decision

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina politicians have released statements on the Supreme Court's latest decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court ends the right to abortion with their decision Friday morning. The ruling came over a month ago after a drafted opinion was leaked by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was getting ready to take this step.

Candidate for U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley, will hold a press conference in Raleigh at 1:30 p.m. with North Carolinians to speak out against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and takes away women's constitutional rights.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

“For 50 years, women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away. That means it’s now up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina they still can. I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam room."

Statement from Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC):

“The deliberate destruction of human life is a tragedy beyond words, and it is a damning rebuke of the values that we have always espoused in this country. One day, we hope it will be different. We hope life will cease to be valued on a sliding scale. We hope the era of elective abortions, spurred by bomb-throwing political opportunists on the left, will be closed, and collectively deemed one of the darkest chapters in American history. Today’s historic ruling by the Supreme Court takes a sizable step closer to closing that chapter.

“Children in the womb are people. They are our future leaders, sons, daughters, and future members of Congress. An outright denial of life for the most vulnerable – who cannot speak for themselves – is in no way justified. Abortion is not an exercise of freedom; it is a death knell for the most precious gift that God has bestowed upon us: life.”

Statement from Representative Ted Budd (R-NC):

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court is a historic victory for the millions of Americans who believe that every life is precious and deserves protection. And it is a victory for the millions of unborn children who may now realize the most fundamental of all human rights, the right to life. The Court's ruling correctly empowers the people’s representatives in each state to decide how best to protect unborn lives. As a conscience-driven pro-life advocate, I will continue to support protections for unborn children everywhere."

"Life wins! Millions of Americans are celebrating today’s ruling and a pro-life movement that has worked tirelessly for decades. For a half century unelected judges have dictated America’s abortion laws. This historic ruling rightfully returns power to the American people to enact laws that protect unborn children and support mothers everywhere. As this debate now returns to the states and the American people, we know there is still much work ahead. Republicans will continue to advocate for life, uphold the law, and stand against an extreme Democrat Party’s pro-abortion agenda.”

Statement from Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC):

“This ruling is historic and monumental and affirms my belief that all life is sacred. Each state government and its duly elected representatives will now make the determination about the types of laws they wish to have in place. I, for one, will continue to advocate for commonsense measures that the broad majority of Americans support like protecting life at crucial points of development and prohibiting horrendous procedures like partial-birth and pain-capable abortions. This is a very emotional and sensitive issue for many Americans, and I urge calm and respect for the Court’s decision and hope people who have strong feelings on both sides will voice them peacefully.”

Statement from Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06):

“Today’s devastating Supreme Court opinion will set our society back generations. For nearly fifty years, Americans have had the constitutionally protected right to control their own bodies, free from political interference. Today, those rights are being stripped away from millions of Americans who are now at the mercy of extreme state legislatures.

“Abortion is still legal in North Carolina. But with this decision, Republican controlled states across the country will immediately move to restrict or ban abortions, barring millions of Americans from access to health care.

“This opinion also calls into question what other constitutional protections could soon be upended. Earlier this month, I introduced a resolution reaffirming Americans’ right to access contraception. The House must take up this legislation immediately to safeguard civil rights that Americans and their families rely on.