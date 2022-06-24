Roe v. Wade decision: What is the potential political fallout?

It's not often we see reversals by the Supreme Court of cases this high profile. Political experts say the decision could have long-term implications.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The overturning of Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that's been in place for nearly 50 years, is rare. It's not often we see reversals by the Supreme Court of cases this high profile.

Dr. Denise Nation is the chair and an associate professor of History, Politics, and Social Justice at Winston-Salem State University. She said this decision could have long-term implications.

“So, it's also concerning in a sense that if the court is willing to overturn its own precedent on this particular issue, we have to be cognizant that the court is probably open to overturning other precedents and so that then becomes concerning and problematic in my opinion," Dr. Nation said.

Dr. Nation also said while this is a case involving women's rights, the overturning of this ruling impacts everyone.

“If the fathers are involved around the decisions around family how do we create family? How do we move forward with family? Are we ready for family work and family life and family balance? How does that impact folks?” Dr. Nation said. “So, it's not just the peeling away of the fundamental rights of females in this society, but it's also impactful for males as well.”