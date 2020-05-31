Fireworks, tear gas, and windows broken during second night of demonstrations in Greensboro

Groups protested Sunday across the Triad area.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Protesters gathered across the area to demonstrate in Triad cities from Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Graham, and even in Asheboro.

Protests in Greensboro remained peaceful for much of the night. However, as police asked the crowd to leave, demonstrators set off a firework. Police then used tear gas to try to get the crowd to leave.

Windows of some businesses were broken again during the second night of demonstrations in Greensboro. Trash cans were also overturned in the road.

Earlier on Sunday, a group of peaceful protesters gathered on Elm Street.

The group gathered outside of the International Rights Center and Museum for a historic moment of silence and to reflect.

The group also later paused for silence and peace while protesting.

Hundreds of people joined in the protest in downtown Greensboro.

A number of people also protested outside the High Point Police Department. High Point Police Chief Kenneth J. Shultz spent time talking to protesters and trying to open up lines of dialogue.

Protesters were seen holding signs and chanting. They also drove through High Point in their cars holding signs while driving along University Parkway.

The group also held a protest earlier Sunday afternoon at the courthouse in High Point.

High Point Police said one person was arrested later in the evening at the demonstration on Main Street and High Avenue Sunday night. Police said they gathered there because someone threw a Molotov cocktail inside an occupied building but it didn't go off. They were not there at the time it was thrown in the building.

Police also said someone was charged with larceny from the Walmart break-in. They do believe a group was inside but got away before they got there and they will be reviewing footage for possible charges. Police said they do believe the Walmart incident was related to the protest.

More than 300 people gathered in Burlington for a protest. According to Burlington police, a protest was held at North Park for a peaceful expression of grief and anger over the death of George Floyd. Organizers even invited Burlington Police Chief Jeff Smythe and Mayor Ian Baltutis to speak. The Burlington Police Department said, "Thank you to the members of our community who organized and managed this meaningful event."

The City of Graham issued a 9:00 p.m. curfew Sunday night with the exception of Public Safety personnel, Doctors, Nurses and such other classes of persons as may be essential to the preservation of public order and immediately necessary to serve safety, health and welfare needs of the people within the City.

Protesters gathered in Asheboro near the courthouse to demonstrate. They walked on sidewalks and held signs. Several cars circled nearby. Police said the protest was peaceful and there were no arrests.

