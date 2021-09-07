SUV crashes into Wendy's restaurant in Graham

The Graham Fire Department responded to an accident where an SUV hit the Wendy's restaurant located at 835 S. Main Street in Graham.

An SUV crashed into a Wendy's restaurant, according to the Graham Fire Department.

Police said firefighters arrived at the restaurant on South Main Street and found an SUV sitting inside of the dining room area. The scene was quickly checked to make sure no workers or customers were injured, police said.

According to Alamance County EMS, the driver was removed from the SUV and checked for injuries.

The Graham Building Inspections Department said, the main entrance to the restaurant is damaged and the restaurant will be closed until repairs can be made.