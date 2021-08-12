Jodi Ann Harvey faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence.

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Golfers ran and jumped out of the way as an SUV sped through a golf course Tuesday afternoon.

Its driver, who authorities identified as 60-year-old Jodi Ann Harvey of Vero Beach, eventually was arrested on a slate of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence.

Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office say they tried to pull her over in the Waterford Lakes community just before 1 p.m. Instead of stopping, she took off and drove through a gate at the Grand Harbor Golf and Beach Club, according to the agency.

Dashcam video showed a portion of the chase, with the SUV rolling up and down the course's hills and golfers rushing to get out of the way.

No one was hurt.

Harvey was boxed in and arrested after deputies performed a PIT maneuver on the SUV. The sheriff's office says two of its cars were damaged in the chase.