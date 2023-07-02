Small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach leaves at least 1 dead, officials say

This is a developing story.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A small plane crash left at least one dead and one injured in North Myrtle Beach near Barefoot Resort and Golf on Sunday, July 2 at around 11 a.m., according to CBS affiliate WBTW.

The Federal Aviation Administration told WBTW in a statement that four people were aboard the single-engine Piper PA-32 plane. The plane crashed northwest of Grand Strand Airport, along Pete Dye Drive off of Gray Heron Road, according to police.

North Myrtle Beach Police officers told WBTW the plane was on fire when they arrived at the scene. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

