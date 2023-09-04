SC bill seeks to crack down on 'sextortion' of teens, at-risk adults

State Rep. Brandon Guffey says he's hoping to strengthen laws that protect teens against scammers, after his son died by suicide.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — A South Carolina lawmaker is looking to crack down on sexual extortion, or 'sextortion,' after he says his son lost his life to the act last year.

York County Representative Brandon Guffey joins dozens sponsoring House Bill 3583 which would increase penalties for perpetrators if passed.

For Rep. Guffey, introducing the proposal is personal, after he says his son Gavin was extorted online.

He says Gavin hoped to become an art teacher through studies at Winthrop University, before video calling with someone he thought he could trust.

“…pretending that they were a girl at another college… pictures were taken by another device… and then they used that to extort him for money," Rep. Guffey said. "July 27, 2022, my son Gavin Guffey took his life."

Investigators believe the scammers came from other states or possibly even outside the country.

It's a common problem, Rep. Guffey said, but he's hoping the bill will deter criminals.

“In South Carolina, extortion or blackmail gets you 30 days in jail or $1,000 fine," Rep. Guffey said. "So, in this case, if you use someone’s photos for leverage on them… and you are an adult, then you will be looking at a 15-year minimum sentence and that’s if you’re doing it to a teen or a child. Also, if you’re doing it to an at-risk adult.”

He also hopes the bill will get the attention of parents, by raising awareness to internet safety.

"…to warn parents so they can sit and have these hard conversations with their kids," Guffey said.

Jennifer Wolff, a certified trauma specialist, said providing examples of internet threats can help guide the discussion for parents speaking with teens, along with reminding teens they're there to help.

"The relationship is core," Wolff said. "I’m going to be your parent and I’m going to love you through it and we’re going to get through it together.”

So far, Rep. Guffey said, one person has been arrested in his son's case. As the search for other suspects continues, he's hopeful the bill will help other families not have to go through the same experience.

“I’ll probably be crying like a baby towards the end of April whenever we get this onto the house floor and I start trying to talk about it," Rep. Guffey said, "because I know how significant that it can be.”

South Carolina lawmakers return on the week of the 17th.

At that time, Rep. Guffey said the bill will go to the full House Judiciary Committee for review.