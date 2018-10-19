Maybe you remember him as Sheriff Burch. Maybe you remember him as "Sticky". No matter the title, Walter Burch is a true son of Greensboro. On Friday, he celebrated his 100th birthday.

Burch was born in Asheville. He grew up in Greensboro. He started working with the police department in 1931. He left the department after 50 years of service; then headed to the Sheriff's Office. He ran for Sheriff and served there for two terms.

Burch retired from law enforcement, and his post at the sheriff's office, in 1994 when current sheriff BJ Barnes took over.

Family and friends surrounded him Friday, celebrating 100 years of "Sticky". He got the nickname on his high school football team for his great ability to handle the ball.

Now Burch is surrounded by a new team. His large family. Thee children, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grand child.

240 people came out to his 100th birthday celebration at Heritage Greens Retirement Community. They signed a birthday card and sang happy birthday. Smiles were stuck on everyone's face, celebrating their old friend "Sticky" Burch.

