PHOTOS: Car crushed after rollover crash into woods on I-85

The Pilot Fire Department in Thomasville, NC, is sending a warning to drivers after a serious car crash involved the vehicle rolling off the highway into the woods.

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, according to Facebook post from the Pilot Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the scene of I-85 N at mile marker 100.

When they arrived, they found that the car has left the highway, rolling into the woods.

Photos of the aftermath show the destroyed car, which had to be towed away.

The Pilot Fire Department told WFMY News 2 that the driver survived the crash.