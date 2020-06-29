What will school look like in the fall? Teachers prepare for all scenarios

Governor Roy Cooper is expected to announce what plan schools will follow but teachers are getting ready either way.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — What will going back to school look like in the fall? It's one parents, students, teachers and school administrators hope is answered soon. Governor Roy Cooper is expected to announce what plan districts will follow this school year on Wednesday, July 1st.

" I think all teachers are concerned about what's the safest thing for staff and students to go back into the buildings and what it looks like," Val Young, President of the Forsyth County Association of Educators said.

She's keeping her eye on the calendar. August 17th, the first day of school in North Carolina, is fast approached.

"I think that this point teachers are planning for remote, planning to go back to school, planning for if they go 50/50 kind of thing," Young said. "They've made they're own plan for all these things."

Right now there are three plans for the governor to choose from.

Plan A: Students go back to school with some changes like more social distancing.

Plan B: Schools operate at half capacity meaning half of the students attend at a time.

Plan C: Kids continue remote learning at home.

"Realistically, I would hope for the part time, seeing them in person and then helping them virtually," teacher Kara Richardson said. "I think that would be the best combination if we can't see them everyday."

Leaders with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools planned for every scenario - from cutting down on the number of students allowed on each bus, to health checks when they arrive, even alternating weeks kids come to school. They're waiting to see what Governor Cooper has to say this week.

Pre-K teacher Sonna Williams says there are some things you just can't plan for.

"Well we got them in school every other week but how are we going to keep that consistency at home, what are we going to do to fill in that gap," she said.

Teachers and schools have questions - like what to do if kids come to school sick? What if parents have to work and kids can't learn from home? What if the state's outlook on coronavirus changes, will school plans change?