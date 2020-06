A shark reportedly bit a 16-year-old boy from Oak Ridge off the Cape Hatteras National Seashore Thursday. Officials say he was jumping over waves on a sandbar about 25 feet offshore.

Cape Hatteras officials say the apparent bite happened near Ramp 25, an off-road vehicle ramp south of the village of Salvo. A Seashore Law Enforcement Ranger drove the boy to the hospital in Nags Head where he was treated and released.