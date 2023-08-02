Do Republicans want to get rid of Medicare? Fact-checking after the State of the Union

President Biden claimed at the State of the Union some Republicans want to sunset Medicare. Here's where that claim started.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night was one hour and 13 minutes long. Out of all of that time, an 18-second clip has gotten the most reaction online.



“Some republicans, some republicans want Medicare and Social Security sunset. I'm not saying it's the majority,” Biden said as the crowd booed. “Let me give you anybody who doubts him. Contact my office. I'll give you a copy. I'll give you a copy of the proposal.”

The boos were because President Biden said some republicans want to sunset Medicare - meaning there would put an expiration date on the program.

Republican lawmakers said in interviews after the speech they booed because that's not true.

President Biden responded and said to contact his office for a copy of the proposal, so Dig In 2 It did just that. We went to the White House website. Clicked contact us. And we asked for a copy.

A spokesperson sent back a CNN article that linked to this: Florida Senator Rick Scott's 12-point plan to rescue America. It says we should end Medicare.

The plan states, "All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again."

That means Medicare, health care reform, and so many other social programs would go away unless Congress votes to keep them around.



It's worth pointing out this was just the idea of one Senator. In fact, the widespread republican party put out budget suggestions for 2023 with an entire section dedicated to "saving Medicare" through reform.

So as a whole, Republicans want to tweak Medicare, not sunset it. In the end, President Biden was correct though - there are some party members who have floated the idea.

Here's how Biden summed up the whole exchange: