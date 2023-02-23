Greensboro in top 5 for fastest growing home prices

A new report from the National Association of Realtors ranked Greensboro no. 4 on the list where home prices are growing the fastest.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The housing market in Greensboro is still hot and prices are on the rise.

A new report from the National Association of Realtors ranked Greensboro in the top 5 for fastest climbing home prices in the country.

According to the report, the top 10 metro areas with the largest price increases, all saw prices jump at least 14.5%.

Here is the top 10:

Farmington, N.M. (20.3%) North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. (19.5%) Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Fla. (17.2%) Greensboro-High Point, N.C. (17.0%) Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, S.C.-N.C. (16.2%) Oshkosh-Neenah, WI (16.0%) Winston-Salem, N.C. (15.7%) El Paso, Texas (15.2%) Punta Gorda, Fla. (15.2%) Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla. (14.5%)

Triad realtors are not surprised. Mike Carter with Keller Williams One said while home sales have slowed some since the pandemic, the appeal of living in Greensboro and High Point is driving prices up.

"North Carolina held strong, a lot of that you've seen is from people migrating South and the overall affordability here. When you compare it to some of the other places on that list, you see median home prices in some other states at super high numbers, in the mid $500's to $800's, we're still around $276,000," said Carter.

Even as prices rise, inventory is getting better across the Greensboro area but Carter says the market is still strong.