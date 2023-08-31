Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia 2020 election case, doesn't want October trial

It's not yet clear when Trump's next court proceeding may occur.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to the 13 charges Fulton County grand jurors brought against him over the 2020 election and has asked to delay his trial beyond the October start date set for one of his codefendants in the sprawling RICO case.

The former president also waived his arraignment, meaning he will not appear in Atlanta on Sept. 6 in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is handling the case.

Trump attorney Steve Sadow made the requests in two separate motions filed Thursday. Sadow asked that Trump's case be severed from Kenneth Chesebro, who had his trial set for Oct. 23 after his attorneys filed a speedy trial demand.

Sadow further requested that Trump's case be split from other codefendants who file future speedy trial demands. Aside from Chesebro, attorney Sidney Powell has filed her demand, but a judge has yet to grant her a trial date.

In arguing for the delay, Sadow said an October trial would not give him enough time to prepare Trump's case.

"Respectfully, requiring less than two months preparation time to defend a 98-page indictment, charging 19 defendants, with 41 various charges including a RICO conspiracy charge with 161 Overt Acts, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, False Statements and Writings, Forgery, Influencing Witnesses, Computer Crimes, Conspiracy to Defraud the State, and other offenses would violate President Trump's federal and state constitutional rights to a fair trial and due process of law," he wrote.

McAfee issued an order last week laying the framework for Trump and his codefendants to avoid coming to Atlanta for next week's arraignments.



The order allows attorneys to file a waiver of arraignment no later than 48 hours before the hearing date — unless expressly excused by the court. The form must indicate the defendant is entering a plea of not guilty and waiving formal arraignment. The defendant must also sign the form.

If properly waived, the defendants don't have to appear at their arraignment, a hearing where they are given the first opportunity to enter a formal plea.

Several of Trump's codefendants, including attorney Ray Smith, pleaded not guilty earlier this week. A portion of the remaining codefendants are also expected to waive their arraignments by pleading not guilty.

"I have discussed the charges in the Indictment and this Waiver of Appearance at Arraignment with my attorney Steven H. Sadow, and I fully understand the nature of the offenses charged and my right to appear at arraignment," the waiver request reads. "Understanding my rights, I do hearby freely and voluntarily waive my right to be present at my arraignment on the Indictment and my right to have it read to me in open court."

It's not yet clear when Trump will next appear in a Fulton County courtroom.

