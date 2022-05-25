Central Texas school districts respond to Uvalde elementary school shooting

Local districts are reacting to the news from Uvalde with shock, sadness and reassurance for students and parents.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

With this being the last week of school for so many students in Central Texas, this was a time of elation for most kids. Now local districts are reacting to the news from Uvalde with shock, sadness and reassurance for students and parents.

"We are heartbroken. We share the grief that is felt by everyone around the world. We remain steadfast in our commitment with our colleagues and communities to do everything we can to keep our students safe and will continue to be vigilant," Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde wrote on Facebook.

Round Rock ISD Superintendent Hafaed Azaiez sent a letter to parents Tuesday night, addressing the tragedy in Uvalde. He wrote in part, "Your children are precious ... Our safety and security department and Round Rock ISD police have emergency plans and procedures in place to prevent and respond to an active shooter event."

Azaiez also wrote that all RRISD schools lock their doors during the school day, and they use video intercom systems so staff can see people coming in and out. RRISD also received a grant from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to ensure that all elementary school campuses have bullet-resistant film on front windows and doors.

Del Valle ISD Superintendent Annette Tielle expressed similar sentiments, saying that administrators and safety personnel "continually prioritize, review, and respond to provide a safe learning environment."

"We understand that our staff and students may have an additional level of stress or concerns when an event like this occurs so close to home. Please know that our counseling staff and social workers are available if your student is in need of any mental health services," Tielle said.

Tielle also reminded the community about the QuickTip link, an anonymous location for students, families and teachers to report any suspicious activity. Each campus has a behavior threat assessment team to proactively address any reported or self-reported behavioral concerns, according to Tielle.

Several other Central Texas school districts have posted social media messages in response to the Uvalde shooting.

Dripping Springs ISD said it is "devastated by the tragedy," Georgetown ISD tweeted that "our hearts are broken," as did Hays CISD. Manor ISD posted that it is "deeply saddened by the loss of life, physical injuries, and emotional turmoil sustained."

Eanes ISD had its last day of school on Tuesday and posted a message that read in part:

"While we cannot make sense of yesterday's events, we can work together to maintain safety on our campuses and strengthen outreach programs to identify students who need help. We can circle in as a community and provide resources, support and guidance. Most of all, on this last day of the 2021-22 school year, we can be grateful for what we have and hug our children just a little tighter."

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter