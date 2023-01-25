Fair Maps Act created to address NC gerrymandering and redistricting

If passed by the NC General Assembly, the proposed constitutional amendment would need to be approved by voters in 2024.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State lawmakers are proposing a new bill Wednesday to combat redistricting reform and put an end to gerrymandering.

It's called the Fair Maps act also known as House Bill 9.

The Fair Maps Act would change North Carolina’s Constitution by removing the redistricting power from the hands of the partisan legislators to an independent commission comprised of everyday North Carolinians, keeping the state's voting districts free of political influence.

If passed by the NC General Assembly, voters will be able to see the proposed constitutionally bound bill on the 2024 ballot. If approved by voters, the citizen's redistricting commission would control an equal amount of Republicans, Democrats, and unaffiliated voters during the redistricting process.

Primary sponsors of the Fair Maps Act include Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford), Rep. Robert Reives (D-Chatham, Randolph), Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham), and Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams (D-Cabarrus).

“Our bill proposes a citizen-driven process that will restore faith in our state legislature and the actions it takes because it will be truly representative,” Rep. Harrison said.

“The legislature should serve all North Carolinians, regardless of party,” Rep. Reives said. “One of the best ways we can do that is by passing the Fair Maps Act to ensure we have a government that works for everyone.”

“Gerrymandering violates the freedom of North Carolina voters to have a voice in choosing their representatives,” Rep. Morey said. “It’s time to end gerrymandering for good and respect the rights of voters by passing the Fair Maps Act.”

“North Carolina’s voting districts don’t belong to politicians, they belong to the people,” Rep. Staton-Williams said. “The Fair Maps Act would establish a common-sense redistricting process that puts people over politics.”

Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina, applauded the bill’s sponsors for introducing the Fair Maps Act to provide lasting, nonpartisan reform that would end gerrymandering.

“The courts have made it clear that gerrymandering is unconstitutional in North Carolina and the public overwhelmingly wants nonpartisan redistricting,” Mr. Phillips said. “We urge members of both parties to put the rights of North Carolinians above partisan politics by passing the Fair Maps Act.”

