GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro couple is breathing a sigh of relief in the midst of destruction.

During storms Halloween night, a tree fell on their home off Lake Jeanette Road.

"The first thing that ran through our head was our dogs were in there and they are directly up under that tree in a crate," Ashley Scarborough said.

She and her fiance came home how to find the damage.

"We didn't know the extent of the damage," she said. "We didn't know if the tree had gone down to the other side. Did they get out? Are they running out?Are they hurt?

The couple instantly jumped into action to save their two dogs.

"We went, got them out, and thankfully. They were ok. We put them in the car immediately and just started running through the process up grab whatever we possibly can." Scarborough said.

While Scarborough was glad she wasn't home, she said she still felt guilty.

"Yeah we weren't home, but at the same time it kills me knowing that our dogs were just sitting here helpless, not understanding the situation," she said.

With less than three weeks until their wedding day, they say they won't let this tree stand in their way.

"It's just a lot to process."

Scarborough believes insurance will cover the cost of repairs.

In the meantime, they plan to spend the next few days with friends and family..