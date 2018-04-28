GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police say motorcyclist Eric Leverne,45, has died after an accident with a car driven by Charles Whitfield,49.

The crash happen on US 29 near Cone Blvd in Greensboro on Saturday around 7 a.m.

Leverne and Whitfield collied as Whitfield merged on to the roadway.

The incident shut down traffic in the area for more than four hours.

Whitfield was transported to a hospital for injuries, Dalton died at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing, witnesses of the crash are asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.

