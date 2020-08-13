Tropical Storm Josephine forms. Where's it headed?

It becomes the earliest forming "J" storm on record.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After about a week of peace and quiet in the Atlantic, we now have Tropical Storm Josephine, our newest tropical system that we need to watch.

WHERE IS IT NOW?

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Josephine is still far out in the Atlantic.

It has 45 mph sustained wind and is moving WNW at 15 mph.

WHERE"S IT GOING?

According to the National Hurricane Center's latest forecast track, Josephine looks to take a track just north of the Caribbean and will likely strengthen a bit more in the next couple days but, it has many hurdles to cross if it is to survive into next week.

Heading into the weekend Josephine will likely move into an area very unfavorable for its further development. Remember Saharan Dust? Josephine will battle some intense dry and dusty air plus some harsh wind that will act to gobble it up.

It's likely that battling these harsh conditions will weaken it down. It's then forecast to make a turn to the north early next week, likely staying well offshore. That said, we'll keep an eye on it just in case the track shifts to the west, closer to the NC coast next week.