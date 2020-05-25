President Trump said if the RNC can't be held at full capacity, he'll be forced to find another convention site.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump has expressed his frustration with Governor Roy Cooper and his coronavirus restrictions, stating he will move the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina if he has to.

"Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, Roy Cooper, is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena." Trump tweeted. "In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space."

President Trump said he needs an answer on whether the RNC can be held in North Carolina with full occupancy. If not, the president said he will be forced to find another RNC site.

"They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site," Trump tweeted.

"State health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte. North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state's public health and safety."

Organizers for the Republican National Convention say the event is "full steam ahead" despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.

During a virtual press conference, WCNC Charlotte asked how they plan to keep the more than 50,000 expected visitors safe during the event, which is scheduled for the week of August 24 — four months from now.

Officials said it's too soon to make any definitive call on what they'll do. With 50,000 expected visitors coming to Charlotte for the RNC, that's 50,000 people who will need food, hotel rooms and transportation.

Kelly says the delegates may also be asked to wear masks inside the Spectrum Center during the event.

The convention is expected to bring 50,000 visitors to the Queen City, and Kelly says she believes the event will be, “an economic catalyst for the Charlotte community.”