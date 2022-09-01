VERIFY: New COVID booster approved from final study of mice, not humans

The FDA says the shot to fight the Omicron variant is still safe and effective. Here's why.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Before the COVID vaccine first came out, it was tested on tens of thousands of people to make sure it was safe and effective. But with the new booster for the contagious omicron variant, a lot of folks online are saying it's only been tested on a handful of mice.



A tweet from Dr. Urso with the pandemic health alliance has more than 24,000 likes and more than 11,000 retweets saying in part, "the booster was tested on, drumroll, 8 mice. That's it."

Today, the FDA approved “Bivalent Ba.5 Booster” because of an unspecified “emergency”.

The booster was tested on, drumroll, 8 mice. That’s it.

It will be given to millions of people next week.



This is not gallows humor, just Gallows!! — Dr. Urso (@richardursomd) August 31, 2022

Our sources for this Verify are the CDC, FDA, and CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus.



According to documents on the CDC website, human tests of Moderna's version of the new booster are still "ongoing." Right now, there is only final evidence from "8-10 mice" per group."

The FDA's website shows for Pfizer the agency also relayed on the final study evidence from "8 mice." But human trials are also ongoing. So far, the new boosters "showed a similar local reaction and systemic event profile." That means side effects appear to be about the same including "mild to moderate injection site pain, fatigue, and muscle pain."

ANSWER: So it's true, right now, final testing has only been done on mice.

On a podcast with John Hopkins School of Public Health, FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf explained why the agency is moving forward without the complete human trial data.

"In the midst of a pandemic, if you wait for all that data to come in, you've missed the boat. And so you have to be preemptive," he said.

He also said the decision is based on "the totality of the evidence" from previous COVID vaccine trials. The commissioner told CBS News the bottom line is the vaccine boosters are safe and effective.

"I'll be at the front of the line at the pharmacy getting my vaccination. I'm very confident about this," said Califf.

This COVID booster approval process is similar to how the flu shot is updated every year according to CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus.

"Just like the flu shot comes out every year and it really is tested as we give it, we're going to do the same here," he. "So we think it's close enough to the original COVID-19 vaccine, the same outer shell, slightly different spike protein, that it is going to be safe."



We also reached out to Moderna and Pfizer for comment today. We'll let you know when Moderna gets back to us. Pfizer sent a statement backing the FDA's decision to go with pre-clinical, or not final, data in humans. Pfizer wrote: