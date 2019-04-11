GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surprise! You get set of gift cards in the mail or with a purchase. You paid nothing to get them, but they range from $30 to $50 off various products. Are the gift cards a true bargain or too good to be true?

Avid Good Morning Show viewer Joanne Mendoza posted on Facebook, saying she received a set of gift cards in the mail. They are for various baby apparel companies that sell everything from nursing covers to nursing pillows to custom onesies. Mendoza said she tried to use one of the cards, but the amount did not cover shipping costs, so she had to use her credit card for the remaining balance. She wondered, "Is the gift card set just a scam to get your information?"

Joanne Mendoza

Good Morning Show anchor and mom-to-be Meghann Mollerus also received the same set of gift cards through a purchase at a local maternity store. To VERIFY, she reached out to one of the gift card companies, Nursing Pillow, and then tracked down information via the Better Business Bureau.

The live chat option on Nursing Pillow led to no success, as no agent was available to talk. On the customer service telephone line, an employee named Kenley explained the gift card set is legitimate, and a customer can apply it toward a purchase. But, yes, the gift card does not cover shipping, so the customer must input a credit card. Shipping can cost upwards of $10.

Kenley explained Nursing Pillow and all the companies in the gift card set are sister companies. Their parent company is Mothers Lounge, LLC. The BBB states Mothers Lounge is not BBB-accredited and has an F-rating, because the BBB found fault with advertisements and failure to respond to at least eight customer complaints.

A couple customers complained they received the cards in the mail with what appeared to be a hand-written card from a "Jen," who had no return address. Others complained about the quality of the product and hidden fees. On the BBB website, Mothers Lounge did respond to some of the complaints, clarifying it has no hidden fees and offering further discounts.

The gift card set is legitimate, but the customer must pay for shipping, which can be costly. So, while possibly deceptive, the gift card set does not appear to be a scam.

