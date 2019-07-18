GREENSBORO, N.C. — A streak of 90-degree days leaves the Triad thirsty for rain. Could flies carry magic rain-predicting powers we've been discarding as annoying?

VERIFY QUESTION

Carol from Greensboro was volunteering with the Good Morning Show team at a local playground build, when she observed the flies were biting her skin.

"My grandfather always said when flies bite, it's going to rain somewhere. Will you VERIFY?" she asked VERIFY journalist Meghann Mollerus.

VERIFY SOURCE

Frank Fowler - biologist, vice-president, McNeely Pest Control

VERIFY PROCESS

Frank Fowler, a biologist with McNeely Pest Control, said he always heard what Carol heard -- biting flies mean pending rain. He had thought it was an old wives tale, until he started studying insects.

He explained many animals can detect changes in weather before they occur and respond by taking shelter. The lower barometric pressure preceding a storm can cause animals to want to feed. Thus, flies sometimes bite humans to get blood.

Older generations tended to spend more time outside than working adults today, so they knew when the flies started biting, rain was probably on the way.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

When flies start biting, they're trying to tell you something. Check your WFMY News 2 weather app -- rain is likely on the way.

