Yes, people who take antidepressants can be more vulnerable to the heat

They could experience heat stroke or dehydration.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As some places around the country and the world deal with extreme heat during this time, some people are sharing advice.

This tweet has been going around on twitter about the impact heat can have on people who take antidepressants.

So is that true?

Are people who take antidepressants more vulnerable to the heat?

Dr. Farah says antidepressants are the second most commonly prescribed medications worldwide and people take them for a variety of reasons. He says they can make you more sensitive to heat but it's not common in most patients.

"It does exist on a spectrum some people are so mild that they don't notice it and some people find it very troubling but again we're not talking about huge numbers," Farah said.

So what are those numbers? Farah says under 10 percent. He says some of the medications to look out for are newer ones like citalopram or duloxetine.

"The theme is these agents that take more than one receptor tend to be more likely to occur and also the other agents you might combine may heighten the risk," Farah said.

Dr. Farah says if you're on of these medications it's important to look out for the symptoms, like feeling dizzy, lightheaded and excessive sweating.

"So just common sense get in the shade, cool off, then of course in this part of the country you have to have an air conditioner but always just be well hydrated avoid alcohol," Farah said.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, heat can increase irritability, depression and suicidal thoughts.

