HIGH POINT, N.C. — According to High Point Police Walmart has closed its store on N Main St for precautionary reasons.

Due to protests in the Triad the night before, and continued protests today this Walmart has been closed for the day.

There is no time table for how long the store will be closed, but it is not expected to be longer than a day.