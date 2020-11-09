Walmart now offering convenient flu shots nationwide

Walmart announces convenient flu shots are now available at any of their pharmacies nationwide.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart announces convenient flu shots are now available at any of their pharmacies nationwide. This year, they will be launching a digital scheduler for customers to book their flu shot appointments. There will also be in-store events for the flu shots following COVID-19 precautions.

Walmart will also be offering free flu shots to their employees regardless of their insurance status. Walmart says they are doing this so that country’s largest workforce can stay healthy and continue to serve communities throughout flu season.

Walmart says, “Flu shots are more important than ever in light of COVID-19. With our health care system facing the strain of the pandemic on top of the annual flu season, getting a flu shot can help lessen the burden on the health care industry while also protecting against at least one of the viruses affecting our well-being,” Dr. Tom Van Gilder, Walmart’s Chief Medical Officer, said. “We’re all anxiously awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine, but by getting a flu shot now, we can do our ‘immunity service’ to help keep our communities safe and healthy this fall.”

Walmart now has a variety of initiatives in place to make it easy for customers and associates to get safely vaccinated while following COVID-19 protocols including the following:

Walmart is working closely with national and local public health officials, as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to help customers and associates stay safe during the pandemic. Stores nationwide have enacted safety precautions including a mask mandate, single-direction aisles to promote social distancing in-stores, and health screenings for pharmacists and associates. Additionally, Walmart is offering a special pharmacy hour for seniors and at-risk customers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday mornings with flu shots available during this timeframe. Associate flu shots: Walmart’s 1.5 million U.S. associates will have access to flu shots with no out-of-pocket costs this year, regardless of their tenure with the company or insurance status. Making flu shots accessible is just one of the ways Walmart is supporting associates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which also includes an emergency leave policy and special cash bonuses.

Walmart says, “We are so proud of our associates for their incredible work serving communities throughout the pandemic, and we are proud to provide access to flu shots with no out-of-pocket costs for them to help everyone stays safe and healthy this flu season,” Van Gilder said. “Walmart associates are being encouraged to do their ‘immunity service’ by getting flu shots, and we hope our neighbors will join us to protect our communities as well.”

In addition to flu shots, Walmart says they offer everyday low prices on fresh immunity-boosting foods like citrus fruits or bell peppers, over-the-counter medications to stock customers’ medicine cabinets, and household essentials like cleaning supplies and tissues.