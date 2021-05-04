Investigators are trying to figure out how NC horse got rabies

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Investigators in North Carolina are trying to figure out how a horse contracted rabies.
The Charlotte Observer reported Sunday that rabies in horses is uncommon in the United States.
The rabid horse was at a farm in Cherryville in Gaston County, which is about 30 miles northwest of Charlotte.
The infection was discovered by a veterinarian who was treating “a sick horse” last week. The horse has died.
The farm’s other horses are being given a rabies vaccination and are being observed.
There are about 30 to 60 rabies cases among horses out of nearly 7,000 cases in the U.S. each year.