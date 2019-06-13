THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police officers see a lot of things and make a lot of arrests. They probably don't start patrol duty thinking they're going to arrest a pig. That's exactly what happened (sort of) in Thomasville Thursday morning. The Thomasville Police Department tweeted photos of a pig in a patrol car.

The caption stated that the animal was found wandering in the Rodelia Street area. They said the pig looked to be someone's pet. They advised that the owner to contact the Davidson County Animal Shelter to claim it. If you're the owner or know the owner call the shelter at: 336-357-0805.

Let's hope the little piggy finds its way home soon.

PHOTOS | Wandering Pig Taken Into Custody

PHOTOS | Wandering Pig Gets Police Patrol Car Ride to Davidson County Animal Shelter Sooie! Thomasville Police take wandering pig into custody and take it to the animal shelter. Sooie! Thomasville Police take wandering pig into custody and take it to the animal shelter. Sooie! Thomasville Police take wandering pig into custody and take it to the animal shelter.

Thomasville PD Tweet