You wouldn't let your phone battery get low, so why are you letting your own battery run out? It's something that's been on my mind lately so now I'm sharing, 'My 2 Cents.'

I'm a goal-oriented, eyes-on-the-prize, don't-stop-until-you've-achieved-it person. My approach to this pandemic reflects that. I thought, "No matter what, I've just got to push through this." I think that's fine but I also found that I am pushing so hard that I don't realize I'm out of gas until I stop.

That's a problem.

You've heard, "you can't pour from an empty cup," so let me ask, "how full is your cup right now?"

Reflect. Recharge. That's, 'My 2 Cents.'