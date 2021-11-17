My 2 Cents: Find joy in the little things

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman explains how beauty and entertainment can be found all around us.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

I'm not sure who is the originator of this quote, but certainly, it's worth more than words on a t-shirt or poster board.

Through the years I've discovered, happiness and joy can be found in the little things.

You don't need an entourage or attend some huge event to have fun.

Every morning on my way to the gym, I drive past this walking trail off Adams Farms Parkway in Greensboro.

I've always wondered where it led, but never took the time to walk it myself.

This past Saturday, the weather was absolutely beautiful, but I didn't have plans for that afternoon.

I thought, there's no way I can let a day like this slip away, by staying inside binging shows on Netflix and Hulu.

I got myself up off the couch and decided to walk that trail and oh my, was I in for a big surprise.

About an hour into my walk the trail led me to this beautiful lake.

There were fountains and trees with leaves changing color ever so beautifully.

I stood over the water on this tiny bridge taking in the Fall breeze.

I felt happy and at peace.

This hidden gem reminded me of the trails I would often walk at Shelby Farms Park when I lived in Memphis, Tennessee.

Had I not gotten off the couch, I may have never found this sacred place.

There is beauty and entertainment all around us.

You just have to look for it.