My 2 Cents: Praising and praying

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares her "2 cents" on celebrating her daughter turning 8-months-old, but how it pains her to see what's happening overseas.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — My daughter is 8-months-old today. I know I say it every month, but I truly cannot believe it. I feel so incredibly lucky to call her mine.

Just in the path month she's learned so many things and I've marveled at her milestones. She has started crawling. She can pull up on things and stand. She says "dada" and "mama." Last week, she cut her first tooth and now she has two!

I'm in awe of all she can do!

However, as I cheer her on as she learns new things, I'm also thinking about all the babies overseas and their families.

As we celebrate Baylor sleeping through the night, families in and from Ukraine are worrying about where they'll sleep at night.

As we watch Baylor try spaghetti for the first time, families in Ukraine are not sure where their next meal will come from.

As I pray over Baylor at night, I'm also praying for the families living through a nightmare.

I ask as you go through your week to think about the people overseas and say a prayer for the children trying to learn and grow in the middle of a war.