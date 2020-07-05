It’s time for My 2 Cents – and I want to start by reminding you that one day, sooner than later, this will all be over.

It’s important that we keep our eyes on the prize. A sense of anticipation can energize us and get us through tough times. So what are you looking forward to when all of this is over or even every day? I asked and you responded.

Tracy Whitman Anderson is looking forward to going to the beach with her family.

Grandparents – I hear ya. Karen Reighter cannot wait to see her two grandsons and for them to meet their one month old cousin for the first time.

Tommy and Kem Jessup are ready to take their first grandchild camping.

Joan Martin is going to visit her cute granddaughter in D.C.

Judy Grove is looking forward to seeing and holding her adorable grandson.

Mary Kathryn Patterson is ready to get back in the pew to worship with her family and church.

Joe and Debbie Howlett agree, they are looking to to promise of listening to their preacher and be with their church family.

Some of you are ready to take a trip! Jim Hoops is going to Ohio. Pam Pettus is heading to Surfside Beach.

For some of y’all – it’s the little things. Lyncee Bowman wants to smell the candles at TJ Maxx and Homegoods.

John Kale wants to give handshakes and hugs.

Christina Cromwell looks forward to her slow mornings and coffee with her new puppy Evie.

Diane Chambers is ready to get her hair cut and colored and go to the nail salon.

Teachers like Kimberly Belk are ready to be in an actual classroom with students and school building with her colleagues.

Tracey Rudder will get to watch her son graduate.

Steven Corner, well, he’s looking forward to not hearing about this virus every second of the day.

For me – I'm ready to see my co-anchors, Eric Chilton and Taheshah Moise and do the Four 2 Five in the same studio again.

I’m also looking forward to meeting my twin nieces – due next month -- and hugging my family again.

They say you never know what you’ve got until it’s gone and I hope we remember all of the things we missed once all of this over and never take it for granted again. But most importantly, I’m glad we have all of those things to look forward to.