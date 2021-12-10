My 2 Cents: What's for dinner?

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares her 2 cents on how hard it is to decide what's for dinner.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I saw a meme the other day that really made me laugh. It said, "who knew that the hardest part of being an adult is figuring out what to cook for dinner every single night for the rest of your life until you die."

This is a huge struggle in my household.

Here's how the conversations usually go...

What should we do for dinner tonight?

I don't care.

What about Mexican food?

No, I'm not really feeling that.

Ok... What about burgers?

We need to eat healthier.

Salad?

No.

Ok, let's just order a pizza.

Sounds good.

Its funny to think about it now, but when its the end of the work day, you're hungry and have a crying baby or the kids need to get their homework done before ball practice, it can be so frustrating.

I asked you on my Facebook page if you're with me on this and so many of you agree.

"There's only so many things you can make. It is a struggle. I do veggie night sometimes and crockpot meals are lifesavers," Teresa said.

Jennifer said she plans 6 meals on Sunday to get one thing out of her head for the week.

Phil suggested calling Uber Eats.

Sheri just used three emojis.

This week we decided to plan out every single meal for the week on Sunday. What a game changer. While it may take a little extra time to figure out five meals at once, it truly has saved time and our sanity.

There's not always going to be one meal plan that satisfies everyone's hunger. Maybe its meal planning, takeout or ordering a pizza... you just have to figure out what works best for you, your family and your schedule.