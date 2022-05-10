Sometimes it's okay to silence the distractions: My 2 Cents

Lauren Coleman reflects on how she spent 24 hours without power.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Last Friday Ian swept through the Triad bringing pouring rain and gusty winds. It also left thousands of residents in the dark. I was one of the customers who lost power for a full 24 hours.

Keeping myself occupied during this time was initially a challenge. I've always relied on electricity to keep me busy. No lights mean no cooking, no scrolling the internet, and no watching television.

My first instinct was to take a nap. I thought maybe if I sleep for a couple of hours when I wake up my lights will be back on. Two hours later, still no electricity.

I then spent some time cleaning the kitchen and folding a basket of laundry I didn't get to earlier in the week. During this time, I was able to start reading a book I bought several months ago but never opened.

In the end, a day without power was quite peaceful. Once the lights came back on, I was so thankful. Sadly, so many others can't say the same. What's a day without power, when there are others who no longer have a home to turn the lights on? Hundreds of people in Florida lost their homes or remain in emergency shelters after Hurricane Ian.

Continue to pray for those who have to rebuild and pray for those who have lost loved ones in Ian's path. We will get through this together.